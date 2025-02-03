Colgate Herbal Toothpaste 100 ml

Experience the refreshing power of nature with Colgate Herbal Toothpaste. Infused with the goodness of natural herbs, this 100 ml toothpaste offers effective cavity protection and fresher breath. Suitable for the whole family, it ensures strong teeth and healthy gums while providing a pleasant herbal flavor. Key Features: Combines natural herbs for effective dental care Protects against cavities and tooth decay Ensures longlasting fresh breath Suitable for daily use by the entire family

Ingredients

Calcium carbonate, Sorbitol, Silica, Sodium Lauryl Sulphate, Polyethylene Glycol, Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Sodium Monofluorophosphate, Sodium Saccharin, Myrrh Extract, Chamomile Extract, Tea Tree Oil, Sage Oil, Eugenol, CI 74260 in aqueous base, Sodium Silicate, Xanthan.

