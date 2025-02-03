Marketplace.
image 1 of VAX Compact Power Upright Carpet Cleaner - Blue & White CWCPV011

VAX Compact Power Upright Carpet Cleaner - Blue & White CWCPV011

No ratings yet

Write a review

£89.00

£89.00/each

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

VAX Compact Power Upright Carpet Cleaner - Blue & White CWCPV011
Quick, compact and light. Great for cleaning high traffic areas and small spaces. Its rotating AQUASPIN brush bar easily tackles pet messes and tough stains, leaving your carpets looking, feeling and smelling like new. At under 6 kilograms the Vax Compact Power is our lightest carpet washer yet, making it easy to carry and manoeuvre around the home. Its small compact design means it's perfect for reaching into smaller areas and its narrow floor head allows you to get into tight spaces, whilst also being easy to store.
Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)

View all Vacuum Cleaners & Floorcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here