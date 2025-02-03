VAX SpotWash Home Duo Carpet Cleaner - Blue & Grey CDSW-MPXP

The must have cleaning companion: remove spills, stains and pet messes in the home and car. With dedicated cleaning tools and antimicrobial protection for a reassuring clean. esigned to target everyday Perfect for busy homes with kids and pets, the effective and versatile VAX SpotWash Home Duo has been conveniently designed for a wide range of spot and multi-surface cleaning tasks including stain rescue and reviving upholstery. irty water tank has a large opening to enable you to To keep cleaning as hygienic as possible, the VAX SpotWash Home Duo comes with three separate tools. The Extra Wide stored in small 2-in-1 Wash Tool has a 75% wider cleaning path* which makes reversing everyday spills and mess quicker and easier. The dedicated Messy Clean Up Tool enables you to keep messes like pet accidents or mud separate from your everyday cleaning. The Crevice Tool makes light work of cleaning tight or awkward spaces such as around furniture or up against skirting boards. All the cleaning attachments have antimicrobial protection on the bristles to help prevent the growth of bacteria, for a reassuring clean. Ideal for both quick clean ups and to refresh tired carpets, rugs, chairs and upholstery, VAX SpotWash Home Duo is ready to fill and go quickly and easily thanks to the easy-to-read markers on the solution tank. When you're done, simply pour away the dirty water and then rinse off any dirt or debris. The compact shape and size of VAX SpotWash Home Duo means it can be stored away conveniently in a kitchen cupboard ready for the next use, while the cleaning tools and solution pack away neatly into the storage bag.

Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)