VAX Rapid Power Revive Carpet Cleaner - Automix System CWGRV011

VAX CWGRV011 Rapid Power Revive Carpet Cleaner with Automix System Extra large tank for a longer clean Not only powerful, the Rapid Power Revive has an extra-large tank capacity so you can clean for longer. The automix system takes the hassle out of measuring water and solution. Deep Cleaning Vax's patented SpinScrub brushes rotate in different directions to effectively lift and remove any dirt from deep within your carpet pile, whilst its edge to edge brushbars allow you to clean all the way up to the skirting board. Above Floor Cleaning With the stretch hose and wash tool, you can effectively clean above floors, including upholstery, stairs and car interiors. Quick Dry Carpets are dry in less than 1 hour when using in quick clean mode*. Leaving your carpets dry and smelling fresh. *Tested in Quick Clean mode on synthetic carpets. Results may vary. Tackle hardened dirt and stains Wash and Rinse mode Wash mode works with solution to lift away any dirt from your carpets. Leaving them looking clean and smelling fresh. The rinse function removes any shampoo residue and water left behind after washing. Automix Technology Our automix cleaning system takes the hassle out of measuring solution and provides the correct mix of solution and water for the best cleaning results. Twin Tanks The Twin Tanks ensure clean and dirty water is kept separate, meaning you'll only ever put clean water and solution into your carpets. What's in the Box Carpet Washer 1 x 250ml Platinum Solution 2.5m Hose Crevice tool Storage Bag Upholstery Wash Tool User Guide

Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)