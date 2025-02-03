Pure The Charming HiFi Music System - White CLASSIC-ST

The Pure CLASSIC-ST The Charming HiFi Music System in White is an elegant audio companion designed to elevate your listening experience. It features Internet, DAB, and FM radio, offering a vast selection of stations. With Spotify Connect and Bluetooth 5.2, you can effortlessly stream your favourite music, while the integrated CD player caters to those who enjoy physical media.usic system is designed to deliver exceptional sound quality The system delivers powerful, clear sound through its 2x 50W stereo speakers, ensuring an immersive audio experience. Its sleek white design seamlessly blends into any dcor, adding a touch of modern sophistication to your space. Additional features like the sleep alarm and timer allow you to customise your listening experience, making it perfect for both waking up to and winding down with your favourite tunes. The intuitive controls and clear display make it easy to navigate your music and settings. experience. Whether youre a music enthusiast or simply appreciate high-quality sound, the Pure CLASSIC-ST combines modern technology with timeless design, offering a versatile and stylish solution for your home audio needs.

Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)