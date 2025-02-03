Pure DAB+/FM CD Radio with Bluetooth - Black & Walnut CLASSIC-CD6

Introducing the Pure CLASSIC-CD6 DAB+/FM CD Radio with Bluetooth in sophisticated Black & Walnut finish, where timeless design meets cutting-edge technology. This versatile all-in-one audio system offers a multitude of features to enhance your listening experience. Enjoy a wide range of audio options with CD, DABFM radio, Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity, providing endless possibilities for music playback. Whether you're in the mood for your favourite CD, tuning into your preferred radio station, or streaming music wirelessly from your smartphone or tablet, the CLASSIC-CD6 has you covered. Experience rich and immersive sound with 2 x 15 Watts of sound output, delivering crisp highs and deep lows for a truly dynamic listening experience. The Wake Up Alarm Sleep Timer function allows you to start your day with your favourite music or drift off to sleep to soothing melodies, while the Colour TFT Display provides clear and intuitive navigation of settings and playback options. With its elegant Black & Walnut design, the CLASSIC-CD6 adds a touch of sophistication to any room, blending seamlessly with both modern and traditional decor styles. Plus, the included remote control ensures convenient operation from anywhere in the room, putting control at your fingertips. Whether you're entertaining guests, relaxing at home, or simply enjoying your favourite tunes, the Pure CLASSIC-CD6 DABFM CD Radio with Bluetooth offers unparalleled versatility, style, and performance for all your audio needs.

Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)