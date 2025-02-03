Marketplace.
image 1 of Pure DAB+/FM CD Radio with Bluetooth - Black & Walnut CLASSIC-CD6

Pure DAB+/FM CD Radio with Bluetooth - Black & Walnut CLASSIC-CD6

No ratings yet

Write a review

£179.00

£179.00/each

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Pure DAB+/FM CD Radio with Bluetooth - Black & Walnut CLASSIC-CD6
Introducing the Pure CLASSIC-CD6 DAB+/FM CD Radio with Bluetooth in sophisticated Black & Walnut finish, where timeless design meets cutting-edge technology. This versatile all-in-one audio system offers a multitude of features to enhance your listening experience. Enjoy a wide range of audio options with CD, DABFM radio, Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity, providing endless possibilities for music playback. Whether you're in the mood for your favourite CD, tuning into your preferred radio station, or streaming music wirelessly from your smartphone or tablet, the CLASSIC-CD6 has you covered. Experience rich and immersive sound with 2 x 15 Watts of sound output, delivering crisp highs and deep lows for a truly dynamic listening experience. The Wake Up Alarm Sleep Timer function allows you to start your day with your favourite music or drift off to sleep to soothing melodies, while the Colour TFT Display provides clear and intuitive navigation of settings and playback options. With its elegant Black & Walnut design, the CLASSIC-CD6 adds a touch of sophistication to any room, blending seamlessly with both modern and traditional decor styles. Plus, the included remote control ensures convenient operation from anywhere in the room, putting control at your fingertips. Whether you're entertaining guests, relaxing at home, or simply enjoying your favourite tunes, the Pure CLASSIC-CD6 DABFM CD Radio with Bluetooth offers unparalleled versatility, style, and performance for all your audio needs.
Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)

View all Audio, Speakers & Headphones

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here