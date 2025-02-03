Teddy Fleece Fitted Sheet Sherpa Bed Sheets - Pink - King

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Introducing the teddy fleece fitted sheets Collection, a winter essential for ultimate cosiness and style! Embrace the season with our fresh colour palette. Crafted for warmth and energy efficiency, these sheets promise a snug, cost-effective slumber. Elevate your bedroom with this plush, must-have collection. And don't forget to complete the look with our matching teddy fleece duvet sets, available separately. Transform your winter nights into a dreamy retreat! King Fitted Sheet (150x200x40cm). King Fitted Sheet (150x200x40cm)

Introducing the teddy fleece fitted sheets Collection, a winter essential for ultimate cosiness and style! Embrace the season with our fresh colour palette. Crafted for warmth and energy efficiency, these sheets promise a snug, cost-effective slumber. Elevate your bedroom with this plush, must-have collection. And don't forget to complete the look with our matching teddy fleece duvet sets, available separately. Transform your winter nights into a dreamy retreat! King Fitted Sheet (150x200x40cm). King Fitted Sheet (150x200x40cm)

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.