Marketplace.
Tigi Bed Head Colour Goddess Conditioner 750ml

Tigi Bed Head Colour Goddess Conditioner 750ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£12.65

£12.65/each

Sold and sent by DV Supplies LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Tigi Bed Head Colour Goddess Conditioner 750ml
TIGI Bed Head Colour Goddess Oil Infused Conditioner, infused with sweet almond oil, deposits a micro-layer of water repelling agents on the hair, without feeling heavy. This indulgent formula contains nourishing shea butter, Vitamin E, and keratin. Developed to help smooth down the cuticle and to deliver lipids to the hair. Oil defence for electrifying colour. Bed Head Colour Care for serial hair abusers. Fragrance: Toffee Heaven. Benefits: - Enhances and boosts colour vibrancy and shine. - Helps to close the cuticle that has been opened up during colouring. - Moisturises and conditions resulting in strikingly soft hair.

Ingredients

See packaging
Sold by DV Supplies LTD

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here