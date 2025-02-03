Woods Of Windsor True Rose Room Fragrance Spray 100ml

This beautifully scented, elegant room fragrance will refresh your room. Simply spritz the mist around the room you wish to scent and let it permeate the air. An elegant rose petal scent that combines crisp green violet leaves with rose otto and a warm damask rose, to create a delicate English classic.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

