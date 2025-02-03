Ted Baker Polly 30ml EDT Spray

Sweet Treats Polly by Ted Baker is a Floral Fruity fragrance for women. Sweet Treats Polly was launched in 2012. Top notes are Peach, Red Berries and Mandarin Orange; middle notes are Honeysuckle, Peony and Jasmine; base notes are Vanilla, White Musk and Amber.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

