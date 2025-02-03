Silentnight Cosy Cuddles Pillow, Back Support Reading Pillow, Grey

Get ready to cuddle! Specially shaped for huggable comfort and support while you relax, with a high back and arm rests. Covered in a warm, cosy and irresistibly snuggly fleecy cover. The Cuddle Pillow is the ideal companion when working from home and is great for people who spend long hours sitting down. The pillow can be easily moved around the home and can be used when reading, working from home, gaming or general relaxation. You’ll find handy side pocket storage for your phone, earphones, snacks and more. The cover is machine washable and quick drying for convenience. Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted bed brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper. HUGGABLE COMFORT & SUPPORT: Specially shaped for huggable comfort and support while you relax, with a high back and arm rests. CUDDLY FLEECE COVER: Warm, cosy and irresistibly snuggly fleecy cover. MULTI-USE: Ideal for working from home, relaxing, reading or gaming. Lightweight and easy to move around the home.

Handy side pocket storage for your phone, earphones, snacks and more! The easy care cover is fully removable, machine washable and quick drying. Kind to skin and does not contain any contents likely to cause allergies.

Sold by CG Support Services Limited