MONCOOK Mini Fridge For Bedrooms - Small, Portable & Quiet - Glass Door Mini Fridge For Skincare, Food & Drinks - Cooling & Warming Function - 10L Pink

Convenient and Lightweight: Looking for a Mini Fridge that will fit in a small space? MONCOOK has a fridge solution. The Mini Fridge has an inner dimension of 17.3 W x 18.2 L x 27.7 H cm and measures 24.5 W x 29 L x 34 H cm. It’s multifunctional - not only can you use it for refrigerating beverages, food, medicines, skincare, and other essentials, but you can also warm up drinks, breastmilk, food, and more. The lightweight and compact design offers enough space for multi-purpose storage. Additional Storage: Are you running out of storage space in your kitchen refrigerator? This stylish mini fridge can help. Enjoy the additional storage as you keep your food and drinks perfectly chilled, with plenty of room for organisation. You can now conveniently organise and separate your food from your beauty regimen. The MONCOOK Mini Fridge includes an easily removable inner shelf and container basket that offer even more space and storage options. You’ll never run out of room again. Multifunctional: The MONCOOK Mini Fridge has versatile features that allow you to easily switch between keeping your food cool or warming it up. It uses a cooling temperature of 16~20? below ambient temp (25?) and lowest to 0?, and a heating temperature of 50-65°C. Each Mini Fridge provides effective refrigeration that prolongs the lifespan of essentials. To switch from cool to warm and vice-versa, first turn off the power and wait for the fridge to return to its normal temperature. Stylish and Durable: Stylish yet supremely practical, the MONCOOK Mini Fridge maintains the freshness of your food and keeps it the perfect temperature. Made from durable ABS material and sleek glass easy-open door, this mini fridge is stylish enough to store in your home, dorm, or nursery rooms. Its adorable mini size and top handle make it easy to tote around with you, wherever and whenever you need it. When cleaning your mini fridge, use a soft cloth and your preferred cleaning spray. Multiple Power Options: The MONCOOK Mini Fridge 3 comes bundled with an AC mains 100 - 240V power lead, a DC 12V power lead, and a USB power lead that can be used in your car, as well as a UK Plug and a European Plug for convenient use. Perfect for parents, you can easily warm breast milk and keep snacks cool when traveling abroad. Note: If you need to switch the refrigerator from cool to warm and vice-versa, first turn off the power and wait for it to return to its normal temperature.

