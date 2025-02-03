Marketplace.
Radox Feel Awake for Men 2in1 Shower Gel 250ml

Radox Feel Awake for Men 2in1 Shower Gel 250ml

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Radox Feel Awake for Men 2in1 Shower Gel 250ml
Revitalize your senses with Radox Feel Awake for Men 2in1 Shower Gel. This 250ml bottle combines body wash and shampoo in one, infused with invigorating eucalyptus and zesty citrus to kickstart your day. Perfect for an energized, refreshing clean.Key Features:2in1 body wash and shampooInfused with eucalyptus and citrus scentsDesigned for men's skin and hairLeaves you feeling refreshed and awake

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Sodium Lactate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Maris Sal, Calcium Chloride, Magnesium Sulfate, Foeniculum Vulgare Seed Extract, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140, CI 42090.
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

View all Men's Toiletries

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here