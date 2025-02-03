Marketplace.
Oral-B Complete Lasting Freshness Mouthwash 250ml - Arctic Mint

Oral-B Complete Lasting Freshness Mouthwash 250ml - Arctic Mint

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Oral-B Complete Lasting Freshness Mouthwash 250ml - Arctic Mint
Experience longlasting freshness with OralB Complete Mouthwash in Arctic Mint. This mouthwash not only fights bad breath but also helps remove plaque and ensures gum health. Perfect for daily oral care.Key Features:Provides longlasting minty freshnessHelps remove plaque for cleaner teethSupports healthy gums and overall oral hygieneAlcoholfree formula for a gentle rinse

Ingredients

Aqua, Alcohol, Glycerin, Polysorbate 80, Aroma, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Benzoate, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Benzoic Acid
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

View all Dental Hygiene

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here