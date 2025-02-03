Marketplace.
Masterplast Heel Balm 70g

Masterplast Heel Balm 70g
Pamper your feet with Masterplast Heel Balm 70g, designed to repair and rejuvenate dry, cracked heels. Swiftly penetrating and intensely moisturizing, this balm ensures your heels stay soft and smooth with regular use. Experience the power of rapid hydration with an easytouse formula!Key Features:Deeply moisturizes and repairs cracked heelsFastabsorbing, nongreasy formulaSuitable for everyday useDermatologically tested for all skin types

Ingredients

Aqua, Urea, Glycerin, Isopropyl Myristate, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Decyl Oleate, Caprylic/​Capric Triglyceride, Peg 40 Stearate, [more] Lanolin, Sorbitan Tristearate, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid, Sodium Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Ethylparaben, Butylated Hydroxytoluene
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

