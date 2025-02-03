Oralieve Moisturising Mouth Spray 50ml

Oralieve Moisturising Mouth Spray 50ml is an advanced formula designed to provide instant relief and longlasting moisture to dry mouths. Ideal for those with dry mouth from medication or other causes, its soothing minty flavor ensures freshness onthego. Dermatologically tested, it's alcoholfree and gentle enough for daily use.

Key Features:

Provides instant relief and moisture to dry mouths

Soothing minty flavor

Alcoholfree, safe for daily use

Convenient 50ml spray bottle