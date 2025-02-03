Marketplace.
Oralieve Moisturising Mouth Spray 50ml
Oralieve Moisturising Mouth Spray 50ml is an advanced formula designed to provide instant relief and longlasting moisture to dry mouths. Ideal for those with dry mouth from medication or other causes, its soothing minty flavor ensures freshness onthego. Dermatologically tested, it's alcoholfree and gentle enough for daily use.Key Features:Provides instant relief and moisture to dry mouthsSoothing minty flavorAlcoholfree, safe for daily useConvenient 50ml spray bottle

Aqua, Glycerin, Xylitol, Lauryl Glucoside, Sodium Benzoate, Monosodium Phosphate, Xanthan Gum, Aroma, Disodium Phosphate, Benzoic Acid, Lactoferrin, Lactoperoxidase, Potassium Thiocyanate, Glucose Oxidase, Whey Protein, Limonene.
