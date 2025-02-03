Harmony Hazel Conditioning Temporary Hair Colour 100ml

Enhance your style with Harmony Hazel Conditioning Temporary Hair Colour. This easytoapply formula delivers vibrant color while deeply conditioning your hair, offering a naturallooking finish that washes out effortlessly in just a few shampoos.

Key Features:

Provides rich, hazel tones with a nourishing touch

Temporary color that lasts up to 8 washes

Formulated with conditioning agents for healthier hair

Easy application for messfree use

Ammonia and peroxidefree