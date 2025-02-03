Marketplace.
Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Harmony Hazel Conditioning Temporary Hair Colour 100ml
Enhance your style with Harmony Hazel Conditioning Temporary Hair Colour. This easytoapply formula delivers vibrant color while deeply conditioning your hair, offering a naturallooking finish that washes out effortlessly in just a few shampoos.Key Features:Provides rich, hazel tones with a nourishing touchTemporary color that lasts up to 8 washesFormulated with conditioning agents for healthier hairEasy application for messfree useAmmonia and peroxidefree

Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ammonium Hydroxide, Propylene Glycol, Fragrance.
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

