Marketplace.
Medipure Medicated Powder Talc Free

Medipure Medicated Powder Talc Free

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Medipure Medicated Powder Talc Free
Say goodbye to skin irritations with Medipure Medicated Powder Talc Free. This soothing powder provides instant relief from chafing, itching, and minor rashes. Perfect for daily use, enjoy its refreshing and cooling sensation without the worry of harmful talc.Key Features:Talcfree formula for safer daily useCalms and soothes irritated skinProvides a refreshing, cooling sensationIdeal for chafing and rash relief

Ingredients

Corn Starch, Magnesium Stearate, Zinc Oxide, Silica, Menthol, Methylparaben, Eucalyptol, Camphor, and Aloe
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here