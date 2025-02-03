Euthymol Mouthwash Icy Mint Alcohol-Free 500ml

Experience the refreshing and gentle care of Euthymol Mouthwash. Infused with icy mint for longlasting freshness, this alcoholfree formula ensures a soothing rinse without the burn. Perfect for maintaining a clean and healthy mouth every day.

Key Features:

Alcoholfree and gentle on your gums

Icy mint flavor for lasting fresh breath

Antibacterial properties for enhanced oral hygiene

Suitable for daily use