Marketplace.
Aquafresh Triple Protection Toothpaste 100ml

Aquafresh Triple Protection Toothpaste 100ml

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Aquafresh Triple Protection Toothpaste 100ml
Give your smile the care it deserves with Aquafresh Triple Protection Toothpaste. This allinone formula strengthens enamel, fights cavities, and freshens breath, ensuring a bright and healthy smile every day.Key Features:Strengthens enamel for robust teethProtects against cavities for longlasting oral healthKeeps breath fresh and confidence highProvides gentle cleaning for daily use

Ingredients

Aqua, Carrageenan, CI 73360, CI 74160, Hydrated Silica, Limonene, PEG-8, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sorbitol, Titanium Dioxide, and Xanthan Gum
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

View all Dental Hygiene

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here