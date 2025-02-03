Harmony Victoria Conditioning Temporary Hair Colour 100ml

Experience vibrant, salonworthy hair at home with Harmony Victoria Conditioning Temporary Hair Colour. This easytoapply temporary dye not only offers rich, lasting colour but also nourishes your hair, leaving it soft and shiny. Perfect for a quick colour boost or experimenting with new shades.

Key Features:

Conditions while colouring for healthy, radiant hair

Easy application with no commitment; washes out in 12 shampoos

Available in a range of striking shades to match your style