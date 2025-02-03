Colgate Toothpaste Triple Action original Mint 100ml

Experience the allinone dental care solution with Colgate Toothpaste Triple Action Original Mint. Enjoy fresher breath, whiter teeth, and cavity protection with every brush. Its refreshing mint flavor keeps your mouth feeling clean and invigorated.

Key Features:

Provides cavity protection, whitening, and fresh breath in one.

Original mint flavor for longlasting freshness.

Fluoriderich formula to strengthen enamel.

Cleans plaque effectively for improved oral hygiene.