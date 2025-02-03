Marketplace.
Colgate Toothpaste Triple Action original Mint 100ml

Colgate Toothpaste Triple Action original Mint 100ml

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Colgate Toothpaste Triple Action original Mint 100ml
Experience the allinone dental care solution with Colgate Toothpaste Triple Action Original Mint. Enjoy fresher breath, whiter teeth, and cavity protection with every brush. Its refreshing mint flavor keeps your mouth feeling clean and invigorated.Key Features:Provides cavity protection, whitening, and fresh breath in one.Original mint flavor for longlasting freshness.Fluoriderich formula to strengthen enamel.Cleans plaque effectively for improved oral hygiene.

Ingredients

Glycerin, Water, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Arginine, Flavour, Zinc Oxide, Cellulose Gum, CI 77891, Poloxamer 407, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Zinc Citrate, Benzyl Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Phosphoric Acid, Sucralose.
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

View all Dental Hygiene

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here