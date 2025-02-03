Listerine Spearmint Mouthwash - 500ml

Experience the refreshing power of Listerine Spearmint Mouthwash to keep your mouth feeling clean and confident. This 500ml bottle combats harmful bacteria, offers longlasting fresh breath, and helps prevent gum disease.

Key Features:

Delivers 24hour protection against bad breath and bacteria

Contains essential oils that penetrate deeply to fight plaque

Alcoholfree formula for a gentle, refreshing rinse