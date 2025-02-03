Marketplace.
Fixodent Neutral Denture Adhesive Cream

Fixodent Neutral Denture Adhesive Cream

Fixodent Neutral Denture Adhesive Cream
Say goodbye to loose dentures with Fixodent Neutral Denture Adhesive Cream. Experience allday hold, unbeatable comfort, and worryfree meals. Suitable for daily use with no added flavors, it ensures secure and discreet adhesion.Key Features:Provides strong, allday holdFlavorfree for neutral tasteEasytoapply, precision tipComfortable, cushionlike fit
Fixodent denture adhesive with no flavor especially designed for complete careComplete solution with 3 benefits: strong hold, improved comfort and foodseal10X stronger hold vs. no adhesiveFor full and partial denturesFor even better results, please check our range of Premium Denture Adhesives: Dual Power, Dual Protection, Foodseal, 0%

Calcium/Zinc PVM/MA Copolymer, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cellulose Gum, Petrolatum.

Read the leaflet before use.
