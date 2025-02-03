Fixodent Neutral Denture Adhesive Cream

Say goodbye to loose dentures with Fixodent Neutral Denture Adhesive Cream. Experience allday hold, unbeatable comfort, and worryfree meals. Suitable for daily use with no added flavors, it ensures secure and discreet adhesion. Key Features: Provides strong, allday hold Flavorfree for neutral taste Easytoapply, precision tip Comfortable, cushionlike fit

Fixodent denture adhesive with no flavor especially designed for complete care Complete solution with 3 benefits: strong hold, improved comfort and foodseal 10X stronger hold vs. no adhesive For full and partial dentures For even better results, please check our range of Premium Denture Adhesives: Dual Power, Dual Protection, Foodseal, 0%

Ingredients

Calcium/Zinc PVM/MA Copolymer, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cellulose Gum, Petrolatum.

Preparation and Usage

Read the leaflet before use.

Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)