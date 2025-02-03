Bleach London Copper Toner Kit For Golden Bronze Finish

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

This product's currently out of stock

Achieve a stunning golden bronze finish with the Bleach London Copper Toner Kit. This kit neutralizes unwanted tones while brightening hair for a vibrant, salonquality look. Perfect for anyone looking to enrich their hair with radiant copper hues. Key Features: Neutralizes brassy tones for a refined finish Enhances hair with vibrant golden bronze color Salonquality results at home Easytofollow instructions for flawless application

