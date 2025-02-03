Marketplace.
Nitrid Head Lice Treatment with Licerum 120ml

Nitrid Head Lice Treatment with Licerum 120ml effectively eliminates lice and their eggs, leaving your hair clean and healthy. Quickacting formula ensures relief after just one treatment. Safe for all ages.Key Features:Fastacting and effective lice eradicationGentle on the scalp and safe for all ages100% natural

Ingredients

Dimethicone (80% w/v), Diisopropyl Adipate, Diisopropyl Sebacate, Tocopherol.
