Listerine Lime & Mint Mouthwash 500ml

Experience a burst of freshness with Listerine Lime & Mint Mouthwash. Designed to fight germs, banish bad breath, and keep your mouth feeling clean and invigorated. Perfect for maintaining optimal oral health daily. Key Features: Kills 99.9% of germs Refreshing lime and mint flavor Provides 24hour protection against plaque Reduces gum problems effectively

Ingredients

Eucalyptol, Methyl salicylate, Thymol, Menthol

Preparation and Usage

Use twice daily. Especially effective when used morning and evening after brushing. Pour 20 ml (4 x 5 ml teaspoonfuls) into a glass, rinse around teeth and gums for 30 seconds, then spit out. Use 10ml for children between 6 and 12 years old.

Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)