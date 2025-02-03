Marketplace.
Listerine Lime & Mint Mouthwash 500ml

Listerine Lime & Mint Mouthwash 500ml

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Listerine Lime & Mint Mouthwash 500ml
Experience a burst of freshness with Listerine Lime & Mint Mouthwash. Designed to fight germs, banish bad breath, and keep your mouth feeling clean and invigorated. Perfect for maintaining optimal oral health daily.Key Features:Kills 99.9% of germsRefreshing lime and mint flavorProvides 24hour protection against plaqueReduces gum problems effectively

Ingredients

Eucalyptol, Methyl salicylate, Thymol, Menthol

Preparation and Usage

Use twice daily. Especially effective when used morning and evening after brushing. Pour 20 ml (4 x 5 ml teaspoonfuls) into a glass, rinse around teeth and gums for 30 seconds, then spit out. Use 10ml for children between 6 and 12 years old.
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

View all Dental Hygiene

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here