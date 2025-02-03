Marketplace.
Skin Deep Self Tanning Wipes With Aloe Vera 20 Wipes

Achieve a sunkissed glow effortlessly with Skin Deep Self Tanning Wipes. Infused with aloe vera, these wipes provide an even, naturallooking tan while keeping your skin hydrated and smooth. Ideal for all skin types, they are perfect for onthego touchups.Key Features:Provides a streakfree, even tan.Infused with moisturizing aloe vera.Quick and easy application.Suitable for all skin types.Portable and convenient for travel.

Ingredients

Aqua, Dihydroxyacetone, Aloe Barbadensis leaf juice, Propylene glycol, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Polysorbate-20, Ceteareth-20, Cetearyl Alcohol
