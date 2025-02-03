Marketplace.
Calypso Sunburn Relief Spray Anti Irritant 100ml

Calypso Sunburn Relief Spray Anti Irritant 100ml

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Calypso Sunburn Relief Spray Anti Irritant 100ml
Soothe and refresh your skin with Calypso Sunburn Relief Spray. This 100ml bottle is infused with natural antiirritants to provide instant cooling relief from sunburn. Perfect for summer outings, it hydrates while alleviating discomfort, ensuring your skin stays healthy and comfortable.Key Features:Immediate cooling effectContains natural antiirritantsHydrates and soothes the skinEasy spray applicationCompact and travelfriendly

Ingredients

Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Polysorbate 20, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Glycerin, Triticum Vulgare Germ Extract, Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Panthenol, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Menthol, PVP, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Metabisulfite, Pantolactone, Ethylhexylglycerin
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here