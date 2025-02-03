Marketplace.
Calypso Sun Lotion SPF50 Australian Standard 150ML

Calypso Sun Lotion SPF50 Australian Standard 150ML

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Calypso Sun Lotion SPF50 Australian Standard 150ML
Protect your skin with Calypso Sun Lotion SPF50, crafted to Australian standards. Ideal for everyday sun exposure, it offers superior UVA/UVB protection, hydrates the skin, and is sweat/waterresistant. Perfect for beach days or outdoor activities!Key Features:SPF50 protection conforming to Australian standardsBroadspectrum UVA/UVB shieldSweat and waterresistantNongreasy, quickabsorbing formulaHydrates and nourishes the skin

Ingredients

Aqua, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Homosalate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Octocrylene, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Cetearyl Alcohol, Parfum.
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here