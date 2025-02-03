Harmony Sandy Conditioning Temporary Hair Colour 100ml

Transform your look effortlessly with Harmony Sandy Conditioning Temporary Hair Colour. Ideal for those who love experimenting without longterm commitment, this rich formula not only provides vibrant colour but also deeply nourishes your hair, leaving it silky and smooth. Key Features: Offers vibrant and temporary hair colour Infused with conditioning agents for hair nourishment Easy to apply and washes out with ease Perfect for quick makeovers or special occasions

Ingredients

Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ammonium Hydroxide, Propylene Glycol, Fragrance.

Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)