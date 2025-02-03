Colgate Max Fresh Toothpaste With Cooling Crystals Clean Mint 100ml

Experience a burst of freshness with Colgate Max Fresh Toothpaste With Cooling Crystals in Clean Mint. This invigorating toothpaste not only freshens your breath but also helps to clean deep between teeth, ensuring a sparkling smile every day. Ideal for daily use, it leaves your mouth feeling revitalized and cool.

Key Features:

Infused with cooling crystals for an extrarefreshing clean

Effective in removing plaque and preventing cavities

Provides longlasting fresh breath

Clean mint flavor offers a pleasant brushing experience