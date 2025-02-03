Adidas After Shave Ice Dive 50ml

Experience the invigorating sensation of Adidas After Shave Ice Dive. This dynamic aftershave refreshes your skin postshave, leaving you with a crisp, cool feel and a burst of aqua fragrance. Ideal for men who seek energy and vibrancy in their daily routine. Key Features: Refreshes and revitalizes skin after shaving Provides a longlasting, fresh aquatic scent Soothes irritation and minimizes razor burn Suitable for all skin types

Ingredients

Mint, Grapefruit, Lavender, Bergamot, Yuzu, Kiwi, Mandarin Orange and Anise. Heart notes: Geranium, Sandalwood and Patchouli. Base notes: Pepper, Ambergris, Tonka Bean, Musk and Vanilla

Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)