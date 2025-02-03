Listerine Kids Smart Rinse Mild Berry Mouthwash 250ml

Listerine Kids Smart Rinse Mild Berry Mouthwash not only fights cavities but also strengthens teeth with its fluoriderich formula. Enjoy the refreshing berry flavor that's kidapproved and gentle enough for daily use. Ensure your child's oral health with every rinse! Key Features: Fluoriderich formula to strengthen teeth Refreshing mild berry flavor kids love Fights cavities and freshens breath Alcoholfree and gentle on young gums

Ingredients

Aqua, Sorbitol, Aroma, Phosphoric Acid, Sucralose, Cetylprydinium Chloride, Sodium Fluoride, Menthol, Disodium Phosphate, Benzyl Alcohol, CI16035, CI42053, Contains Sodium Fluoride (0.022% w/v 100 ppm F).

Preparation and Usage

Use twice daily morning and evening after brushing. Pour 10 ml (2 x 5 ml teaspoonfuls) into a glass, rinse around mouth for 60 seconds, then spit out. Supervise your child to minimise swallowing. Replace cap promptly after use.

Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)