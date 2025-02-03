Marketplace.
Enliven Mouth Wash Fresh Mint Alcohol Free 500ml
Revitalize your oral hygiene routine with Enliven Mouth Wash Fresh Mint. This alcoholfree 500ml mouthwash eliminates bad breath germs, offering longlasting minty freshness for a clean, healthy mouth. Perfect for daily use, it's gentle yet effective for the whole family.Key Features:Alcoholfree formulaLonglasting fresh mint flavorEliminates bad breath germsSuitable for daily use by the entire family500ml bottle for extended use

Ingredients

Aqua, Sorbitol, Glycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Fluoride, Aroma, Benzoic Acid, Sodium Saccharin, Menthol, and CI 42090.
