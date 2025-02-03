Colgate Max White Crystal Mint Toothpaste 100ml

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Elevate your smile with Colgate Max White Crystal Mint Toothpaste. This 100ml tube is packed with unique whitening crystals designed to remove stains and deliver a dazzling, brilliant white smile. Enjoy longlasting fresh breath and enhanced oral hygiene with every brush.

Elevate your smile with Colgate Max White Crystal Mint Toothpaste. This 100ml tube is packed with unique whitening crystals designed to remove stains and deliver a dazzling, brilliant white smile. Enjoy longlasting fresh breath and enhanced oral hygiene with every brush. Key Features: Contains whitening crystals for effective stain removal. Provides longlasting minty freshness. Protects against cavities and plaque. Convenient 100ml size for everyday use.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.