Calypso Carrot Oil Deep Tanning SPF6 With Tan Extender 200ML

Achieve a radiant, longlasting tan with Calypso Carrot Oil Deep Tanning SPF6. Enriched with natural oils and a Tan Extender complex, this formula nourishes your skin while protecting it from sun damage. Enjoy a golden glow with added hydration and smoothness.

Key Features:

SPF 6 protection with deep tanning acceleration

Contains carrot oil rich in betacarotene for enhanced tanning

Hydrates and conditions skin with natural oils

Tan Extender prolongs your glowing results

Lightweight and nongreasy formula