Beta Puppy Dry Dog Food With Chicken 2kg

Beta Dry Puppy Food Chicken 2kg

Beta: Free the Real Dog Inside Sniffing, chasing, and exploring - everything is new for your puppy and growing up is hard work. That's why the Purina Beta tailored nutrition for puppies includes antioxidants to help support natural defences, and DHA that's essential for growing puppies. It is also specially formulated with selected natural ingredients* and a natural prebiotic to help support digestive health, to help make sure your puppy is ready to explore the world every day. And we do all this without including any added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

Pack size: 2kg

Ingredients

Chicken Meal 27%, Wheat, Corn, Animal Fats, Wheat Middlings, Rice, Dried Animal Protein, Soya Meal, Dried Beet Pulp, Digest, Dried Chicory Root 1%, Minerals, Fish Oil, Dried Carrot 0.07%, Dried Spinach 0.07%, Dried Parsley 0.07%

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing

