Beta Adult Small Breed Dry Dog Food With Chicken 2kg

Beta Small Breed Dry Adult Dog Food Chicken 2kg

Beta: Free the Real Dog Inside Being a Real Dog means running, jumping, chasing, and living a life unleashed. So he needs a food that can properly fuel his natural enthusiasm for life. That is why the Purina Beta tailored nutrition for adult dogs includes essential vitamin and minerals to help support healthy bones, and high levels of protein to help support muscle maintenance. It is also specially formulated with selected natural ingredients* and a natural prebiotic to help support digestive health to keep your adventurous dog at his best all day long. And all this without including any added artificial colours, flavours and preservatives.

Pack size: 2kg

Ingredients

Chicken Meal 28%, Wheat, Corn, Poultry Fat, Wheat Middling, Soya Meal, Digest, Dried Beet Pulp, Dried Chicory Root 1%, Minerals, Dried Carrot 0.07%, Dried Spinach 0.07%, Dried Parsley 0.07%

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch