Marketplace.
image 1 of Beta Adult Small Breed Dry Dog Food With Chicken 2kg

Beta Adult Small Breed Dry Dog Food With Chicken 2kg

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.99

£9.99/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Beta Small Breed Dry Adult Dog Food Chicken 2kg
Beta: Free the Real Dog InsideBeing a Real Dog means running, jumping, chasing, and living a life unleashed. So he needs a food that can properly fuel his natural enthusiasm for life. That is why the Purina Beta tailored nutrition for adult dogs includes essential vitamin and minerals to help support healthy bones, and high levels of protein to help support muscle maintenance. It is also specially formulated with selected natural ingredients* and a natural prebiotic to help support digestive health to keep your adventurous dog at his best all day long. And all this without including any added artificial colours, flavours and preservatives.
Pack size: 2kg

Ingredients

Chicken Meal 28%, Wheat, Corn, Poultry Fat, Wheat Middling, Soya Meal, Digest, Dried Beet Pulp, Dried Chicory Root 1%, Minerals, Dried Carrot 0.07%, Dried Spinach 0.07%, Dried Parsley 0.07%

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
Sold by Fetch

View all Dog Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here