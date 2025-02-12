Beta Senior Dry Dog Food With Chicken 2kg

Beta Dry Senior Dog Food Chicken 2kg

Beta: Free the Real Dog Inside Just because your dog is in his golden years, doesn't mean living an active, curious life should stop for him. That's why the Purina Beta tailored nutrition for Senior adult dogs includes Omega 3 fatty acids to help support joint mobility and antioxidants to help support natural defences. It is also specially formulated with selected natural ingredients* and a natural prebiotic to help support digestive health. so he is still ready to go every time you pick up the lead. And all this without including any added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

Pack size: 2kg

Ingredients

Chicken Meal 29%, Wheat, Corn, Wheat Middlings, Poultry Fat, Dried Beet Pulp, Minerals, Dried Chicory Root 1%, Digest, Fish Oil, Dried Carrot 0.07%, Dried Spinach 0.07%, Dried Parsley 0.07%

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing

