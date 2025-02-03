Frontline HomeGard Household Flea Spray 500ml

Frontline HomeGard has a fast-acting formula to help you quickly get on top of home flea infestations. It kills fleas, flea eggs and flea larvae in your home. And once you've started the fight, it keeps on working for up to six months to help prevent future infestations.

Kills fleas, flea eggs and larvae Prevents reinfestation Long-lasting, 6-month protection

Ingredients

Permethrin and S-Methoprene

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

