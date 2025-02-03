Dr John Silver Working Adult & Senior Dry Dog Food 15kg

Dr John Silver with chicken is a complete recipe designed to provide low levels of protein, fat and energy for less active adult and senior working dogs. Alongside low but balanced levels of healthy protein (11% chicken) is a wholegrain base providing slow-releasing carbohydrates to keep energy levels even throughout the day and ensure working dogs are satisfied with their meal all day, every day. These crunchy bite-sized kibbles are made with high quality, natural ingredients and no added artificial colours, flavours or sugars as standard.

Balanced Diet - Healthy & happy working puppies No added artificial colours, flavours or sugars - So you know exactly what your working dog is eating 27% Protein & 15% Oil & Fat - The perfect food to feed Puppies from weaning onwards

Pack size: 15kg

Ingredients

Wheat, Poultry Meal (11% chicken), Maize, Vegetables (4% peas), Chicken Gravy, Chicken Fat, Minerals, Linseed, Yucca Extract

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch