Dr John Working Puppy Dry Dog Food with Chicken 10kg

Dr. John Puppy is a complete and balanced nutritional diet, perfect for working and sporting puppies to support healthy growth. This crunchy and delicious kibble is packed full of healthy ingredients, high levels of chicken, wholegrains for energy and beneficial functional ingredients including prebiotics, omega 3s and selected antioxidants to support working puppies through every step of their development. With supportive nutrient levels for growth, 27% protein and 15% fat, the perfect food to feed working puppies from weaning upwards. No added artificial colours, flavours or sugars as standard.

Pack size: 10kg

Ingredients

Poultry meal (30% chicken), wheat, barley, maize, chicken fat, maize gluten, beet pulp (1.9%), salmon oil (1.25%), FOS (0.625%), minerals, linseed, yucca extract

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch