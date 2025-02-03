Dr John Gold Working Adult Dry Dog Food 15kg

Dr John Gold is a complete recipe designed to provide balanced levels of protein, fat & energy for active adult working dogs. Alongside good levels of healthy protein (14% chicken) is a wholegrain base providing slow-releasing carbohydrates to keep energy levels even throughout the day and ensure working dogs are satisfied with their meals all day, every day. With essential oils to support shiny coats and healthy skin and yucca for healthy digestion and joints. These crunchy bite-sized kibbles are made with high quality, natural ingredients and no added artificial colours, flavours or sugars as standard.

Balanced Diet - Healthy and happy working dogs No added artificial colours, flavours or sugars - So you know exactly what your working dog is eating 18% Protein & 6% Oil & Fat - Less energy for less active adult & senior working dogs

Pack size: 15kg

Ingredients

Wheat, Poultry Meal (14% chicken), Maize, Chicken Fat, Vegetables (4% peas), Chicken Gravy, Minerals, Linseed, Yucca Extract

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch