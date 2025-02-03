Pro Plan Vital Functions Adult Dry Cat Food Salmon 1.5kg

At Purina Pro Plan, their team of nutritionists and expert veterinarians apply leading-edge science to develop their most advanced and efficient combination of nutrients for your pet. These recipes help provide targeted benefits, such as high digestibility and high nutrient absorption to support your pet's natural defences and long term health. The number 1 ingredient is always high quality pieces of chicken, lamb, salmon, beef, turkey, duck and cod, frozen to lock-in key nutrients and perfectly cooked for delicious taste. Pro Plan Vital Functions Adult 1+ Dry Cat Food helps to keep your cat's coat glossy and their immune system, joints and mobility healthy. Rich in a tasty salmon flavour, this is a complete pet food for adult cats.

Helps to keep your cats coat glossy Helps to keep your cats immune system, joints and mobility strong and healthy Tasty salmon flavour

Pack size: 1.5kg

Ingredients

High quality salmon (18%) (including head, bone, meat), dried poultry protein, wheat, rice, corn protein meal, wheat gluten, animal fats, dried egg, corn, dried vegetable fibre, dried chicory root, minerals, digest, yeasts, fish oil

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

