Marketplace.
image 1 of Pro Plan Vital Functions Adult Dry Cat Food Salmon 1.5kg

Pro Plan Vital Functions Adult Dry Cat Food Salmon 1.5kg

No ratings yet

Write a review

£18.19

£18.19/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Pro Plan Vital Functions Adult Dry Cat Food Salmon 1.5kg
At Purina Pro Plan, their team of nutritionists and expert veterinarians apply leading-edge science to develop their most advanced and efficient combination of nutrients for your pet. These recipes help provide targeted benefits, such as high digestibility and high nutrient absorption to support your pet's natural defences and long term health. The number 1 ingredient is always high quality pieces of chicken, lamb, salmon, beef, turkey, duck and cod, frozen to lock-in key nutrients and perfectly cooked for delicious taste.Pro Plan Vital Functions Adult 1+ Dry Cat Food helps to keep your cat's coat glossy and their immune system, joints and mobility healthy. Rich in a tasty salmon flavour, this is a complete pet food for adult cats.
Helps to keep your cats coat glossyHelps to keep your cats immune system, joints and mobility strong and healthyTasty salmon flavour
Pack size: 1.5kg

Ingredients

High quality salmon (18%) (including head, bone, meat), dried poultry protein, wheat, rice, corn protein meal, wheat gluten, animal fats, dried egg, corn, dried vegetable fibre, dried chicory root, minerals, digest, yeasts, fish oil

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
Sold by Fetch

View all Cat Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here