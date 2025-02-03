Beaphar Lactol Kitten Milk 250g

Beaphar Lactol Kitten Milk is a complete replacement feed for newborn and orphaned kittens that has a superior amino acid content and is enriched with essential vitamins and minerals, providing a perfectly balanced complete feed. Made from easily digested whey products it closely resembles natural queen's milk. Ultra-filtration concentrates the proteins, and a slow drying process during production preserves the protein molecules, making it more nutritionally valuable. How to Use: 1. Using the scoop provided, add Beaphar Lactol Kitten Milk to warm water (allow boiled water to cool before use) and stir until completely dissolved. 2. Allow to cool until lukewarm (38Ã‚Â°C or blood temperature). The use of proper feeding equipment is highly recommended, such as the Beaphar Feeding Set or Beaphar Feeding Syringes. These should always be clean and sterile. Beaphar Lactol can also be mixed with cold water for older cats.

For newborn, underweight and orphaned kittens Beaphar Lactol has saved the lives of countless young animals for over 100 years; Contains superior amino acid content and DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid), which has been shown to help cognitive development and vision; Taurine is essential for cats so that's why Beaphar Lactol Kitten Milk contains added taurine to help support eye and heart function;

Ingredients

Whey Protein, Vegetable Oils, Minerals, Vitamins, Taurine, DHA

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch