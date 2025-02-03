Burns Original Puppy Dry Dog Food Lamb & Rice 2kg

The Burns Puppy Original Lamb and Rice diet contains a controlled level of protein and fat, helping to ensure your puppy follows a slow and steady growth pattern - experts agree this is the healthiest way for a puppy to develop and helps to avoid skeletal problems later in life. Healthy bone and muscle development are supported by the lower protein level. This natural puppy food contains healthy, wholesome ingredients. Highly digestible rice and oats ensure your puppy has plenty of energy to play all day whilst helping to maintains a healthy digestive system - leaving you with less waste to clean up.

Made with simple Natural Ingredients - Contains all of the nutrients a young pup needs for healthy development, with no nasties Hypoallergenic - Avoids the most common allergens Maintains healthy skin and coat - Supported by natural ingredients

Pack size: 2kg

Ingredients

White Rice 18%, Brown Rice 17%, Lamb Meal 16%, Rice Protein, Oats, Lamb Fat, Peas, Pea Protein, Salmon Oil, Seaweed, Minerals

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch