Pro Plan Healthy Start Dry Kitten Food Chicken 3kg

Pro Plan Healthy Start Kitten Food is specially formulated to support the development of kittens, so they get the best start in life and grow to their full potential. Made with a tasty chicken flavour, this is a complete pet food for kittens and is also recommended for pregnant and nursing queens.

Helps the development and growth of Kittens Tasty chicken flavour A complete food

Pack size: 3kg

Ingredients

High quality chicken (20%) (including back and chest), dried poultry protein, rice, wheat gluten, animal fats, corn, corn protein meal, pea protein, corn starch, dried egg, minerals, digest, yeasts, fish oil, colostrum (0.10%)

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

