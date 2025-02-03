James Wellbeloved Kitten Turkey & Rice Dry Cat Food 1.5kg

James Wellbeloved Kitten Dry Cat Food Turkey 1.5kg

James Wellbeloved have taken a handful of nature's nourishing ingredients and combined them with flavourful turkey for highly digestible, quality protein dry kitten food. Then, using all their knowledge and experience, they've added all the vitamins and minerals your pet needs to stay happy, healthy and full of life.

Hypoallergenic cat food for pets with sensitivities Selected Natural Ingredients* with no added artificial flavours, colours or antioxidants Excludes common allergens beef, pork, soya, eggs, dairy and wheat

Pack size: 1.5kg

Ingredients

Turkey meal (27%), white rice, turkey fat (15%), brown rice, potato protein, pea protein, maize gluten, turkey gravy (3.9%), tomato pomace, dried meat-free stock, potassium chloride, chicory extract (0.25%), fish oil, calcium carbonate, carrot, sodium chloride, cranberry extract (0.05%), yucca extract (0.02%), rosemary extract (0.006%), green tea extract (0.002%)

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

