Pro Plan Light Adult Dry Cat Food Turkey 3kg

Pro Plan Light Adult 1+ Dry Cat Food has all the goodness that your cat needs, it is simply a lighter option for overweight adult cats and cats with tendency to put on weight. Rich in a tasty turkey flavour, this is a complete dry pet food for adult cats.

A lighter option for overweight cats Contains all the goodness your cat needs Tasty turkey flavour

Pack size: 3kg

Ingredients

High quality turkey (16%) (including back and chest), rice, dried poultry protein, wheat, soya meal, corn protein meal, wheat gluten, dried beet pulp, corn, minerals, fish oil, animal fats, dried vegetable fibre, digest, yeasts, dried egg

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

